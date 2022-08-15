94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids and 5 adults

2 hours 30 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, August 15 2022 Aug 15, 2022 August 15, 2022 1:43 PM August 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An overnight fire at an apartment displaced three kids and five adults, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened on Clear Lake Avenue near Staring Lane around 3 a.m. this morning.

BRFD said the fire was contained to a bathroom and was already out when crews arrived.

The residents were displaced because the water was turned off in the units.

Trending News

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days