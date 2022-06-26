BRFD investigating house fire on North 23rd Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street.

Crews arrived on scene to find the fire coming from the eave of the house. Firefighters found more fire coming from the bedroom near the back of the building. Crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

The home was vacant at the time and is considered a total loss.

The fire is still under investigation.