77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brett Favre's daughter signs with LSU beach volleyball, transfers from Southern Miss

2 hours 57 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, August 19 2022 Aug 19, 2022 August 19, 2022 6:03 AM August 19, 2022 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Breleigh Favre, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, has transferred from Southern Miss to join LSU beach volleyball, according to The Advocate

The school announced Favre was joining the program as a graduate transfer on Thursday, the Advocate reports. 

“We are excited to add Breleigh to our roster,” LSU beach volleyball coach Russell Brock said in a statement. “We’ve always respected her ability and her energy when we’ve played against her for the last four years."

Trending News

Favre played both indoor and beach volleyball for the Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg. After playing indoors in 2017 and 2018, Favre moved to the sand and was on USM’s inaugural beach volleyball team in 2019. With 36 career victories, she is the fourth-winningest player in USM history. Earlier in the spring, Favre played on Court 1 for the Golden Eagles and won 11 matches.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days