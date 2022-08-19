Latest Weather Blog
Brett Favre's daughter signs with LSU beach volleyball, transfers from Southern Miss
BATON ROUGE - Breleigh Favre, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, has transferred from Southern Miss to join LSU beach volleyball, according to The Advocate.
The school announced Favre was joining the program as a graduate transfer on Thursday, the Advocate reports.
“We are excited to add Breleigh to our roster,” LSU beach volleyball coach Russell Brock said in a statement. “We’ve always respected her ability and her energy when we’ve played against her for the last four years."
Favre played both indoor and beach volleyball for the Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg. After playing indoors in 2017 and 2018, Favre moved to the sand and was on USM’s inaugural beach volleyball team in 2019. With 36 career victories, she is the fourth-winningest player in USM history. Earlier in the spring, Favre played on Court 1 for the Golden Eagles and won 11 matches.
