Brees breaks NFL all-time passing record with 62-yard touchdown pass
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke the NFL all-time passing record Monday night with a 62-yard touchdown pass.
What a moment!— Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) October 9, 2018
The NFL’s new all-time passing yardage leader!
Drew Brees passes Peyton Manning on a 62-yards to rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith! #Saints pic.twitter.com/v5LmLO2EJt
Brees needed only 201 yards passing to eclipse Peyton Manning's all-time mark of 71,940. Monday night against the Redskins, he shattered the record in the 2nd quarter with an incredible 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith.
Congratulations, @drewbrees! #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/YOWjq3ppIZ— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2018
Shortly after, the Denver Broncos tweeted a video of Peyton Manning congratulating Brees as the new passing leader.
PSA: message from Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/DcZ8eTfXw8— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018
New Orleans defeated the Washington Redskins 43-19.
