BREC touts openings in Fall Break camps
BATON ROUGE - It's not too late. The parks and recreation department in East Baton Rouge Parish wants families to know that they can still register children for next week's Fall Break camps.
Programs include multi-day sessions focused on basketball, tennis, nature, horseback riding, space exploration and more.
The Baton Rouge Zoo also hosts campers for a session that runs Nov. 21-23.
Details on all of the programs are available online. Cost varies from camp-to-camp, and East Baton Rouge Parish residents generally pay a lower registration fee than those living out-of-parish.
