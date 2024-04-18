BREC considering big changes for Memorial Stadium, including potential baseball, soccer teams

Photo via The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Officials are reportedly moving forward with a redevelopment plan for Baton Rouge's Memorial Stadium to add a new facility that can accommodate potential professional soccer and baseball teams.

The Advocate reports that the Memorial Stadium project is largely obscure at this time, as financing and the timeline are unknown, but planning is in progress.

The biggest piece of the project is a 110,000 square-foot fitness facility is planned to be added to the field grounds, providing a place for sporting events and general recreation for residents.

Developers also plan to widen and modernize Memorial Stadium so that it can accommodate soccer matches and host a minor league soccer team.