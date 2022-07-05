BRCC, religious leaders partnering in new initiative to provide educational access through churches

BATON ROUGE - A new initiative spearheaded by the Baton Rouge mayor, local reverends, and the Baton Rouge Community College aims to provide new access to education to underserved communities.

The College to Church program will bring educational resources to church sites, meeting people where they are, according to a press release sent out Tuesday.

The program will provide the ability to earn high school degrees, industry-based credentials, or certifications to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in industries for successful careers.

College to Church will start at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church first before it expands to other churches in the community.

"Many people in the community are already utilizing food, clothing, and health services offered by their community church, and BRCC wants to make an impact by helping churches meet the educational needs of many of those individuals," said BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith.