Brazen kidnapping attempt caught on video in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - An attempted kidnapping was caught on video in a New Orleans neighborhood this past week.

The New Orleans Police Department said the attack happened Thursday night in the area of Marigny and Dauphine Street.

The Times Picayune shared video of the crime captured on a home surveillance camera.

The video showed two men leaping from a stopped, running car and grabbing the 34-year-old victim from the sidewalk. The pair tried to force the woman into the backseat of the vehicle but fled when they saw oncoming headlights, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Nissan Altima or Maxima with heavily tinted windows and a small spoiler on the trunk.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at 504-658-6050.