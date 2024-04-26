80°
Latest Weather Blog
BR Sigma Alumnae Chapter hosting third annual Women's Empowerment Summit
BATON ROUGE - The BR Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting their third annual Women's Empowerment Summit Saturday.
The summit takes place from Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Avenue.
Trending News
For more information and registration, check out their website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dancing for Big Buddy takes the floor Saturday night to raise money...
-
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction from landmark...
-
WATCH: U.S.S. Kidd moving downstream for much-needed repairs
-
Louisiana lawmakers propose budget cuts impacting teacher pay and early childhood education
-
IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season