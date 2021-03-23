BR Police: One arrested in January E. Brookstown Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Jan 22) morning, officials were called to a shooting that occurred just north of the Howell Park area.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 3700 block of E. Brookstown Drive shortly before 9 a.m., where they say they discovered one person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

According to police documents, a 30-year-old man named Charles Ward was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police say surveillance video was used to connect Ward to the shooting.

Ward was arrested on charges that include attempted murder and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.