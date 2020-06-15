BR nursing home has one of the highest Covid positive rates; state records show

BATON ROUGE - An assisted living facility in East Baton Rouge had more than 70 percent of its residents test positive for COVID-19, according to new numbers released by the state Monday.

One of the 23 facilities with confirmed cases in the parish included Old Jefferson Community Care Center where state records show 82 residents have tested positive for the virus.



Twenty-one people have died at the facility according to the data released by the state.

A spokesperson for the company says 115 residents have been test since mid-March; 22 are currently positive. Lisa Gardner tells WBRZ its process is going beyond CDC recommendations and is resulting in higher numbers of COVID positive patients because Old Jefferson is testing more people.

The facility is currently communicating to families what mitigation efforts are underway. Old Jefferson is using video conferencing methods to have virtual visits so families can keep up with their loved ones.

Most other facilities in the parish have fared better, with many reporting only a handful of cases.

The full breakdown of that data can be found here.