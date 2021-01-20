BR native, Christopher John Rogers, designed VP-elect Kamala Harris's Inauguration Day outfit

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 a nation is tuned in to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Harris, poised to become the United States first woman of color to serve in such a role, will be clad in an outfit designed by Baton Rouge native, Christopher John Rogers.

Now living in New York City, Rogers is a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School who went on to earn the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s prestigious American Emerging Designer of the Year award in 2020.

Creating Harris's Inauguration Day outfit isn't Rogers' first time in the national spotlight, he's designed for a host of celebrities such as Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michelle Obama.

In a recent Vogue article centered on his work, the magazine described his style as one that focuses on joy and simplicity, stating, "The direction Rogers settled on focuses on joy and simplicity. After the bombast of his fall collection, Rogers stripped things down, designing not just for the A-list celebrities who’ve been drawn into his sphere, but the everyday people looking for a luxury mood booster."

Click here to view Rogers' latest collection.