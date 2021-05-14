BR Mayor's Office encourages local participation in upcoming vaccination events

BATON ROUGE - A series of vaccination events sponsored by the office of Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome are kicking off this weekend through Monday, May 17.

The events are linked to the 'Geaux Get Vaccinated' & 'Bring Back Louisiana' initiatives.

Event details are listed below:

Charles R. Kelly Community Center – In partnership with Metro Councilwoman Erika L. Green (large movie screen for Movie night)

3535 Riley Street

Baton Rouge, La 70805

Friday 5/14/21 4PM -7PM

Ben Burge Park

9350 Antigua Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Friday, May 14

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Charles R. Kelly Community Center – In partnership with Metro Councilwoman Erika L. Green (kid activities)

3535 Riley Street

Baton Rouge, La 70805

Saturday 5/15/21 10AM – 2PM

Donaldson Chapel

2501 Gracie Street

Baton Rouge, La 70802

Saturday 5/15/21 10AM – 2PM

Antioch Baptist Church

5247 Ford Street

Baton Rouge, La 70811

Sunday 5/16/21 9AM – 1PM

Greater Philadelphia Church

24497 Cook Road

Zachary, La 70791

Sunday 5/16/21 10AM – 2PM

One Stop Homeless Services Center

153 N. 17th Street

Baton Rouge, La 70802

Monday 5/17/21 8AM – 1PM