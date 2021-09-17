BR mayor meets with feds inspecting storm aftermath in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome met with U.S. Department of Housing and Development in New Orleans on Friday as the secretary toured several HUD housing complexes.

"Her and I have something in common. She used to be a mayor, so she understands how local government works," Mayor Broome said.

Mayor Broome and Secretary Marcia Fudge along with Senator John Kennedy and Congressman. Troy Carter served lunch for residents at the Guste Senior Housing Authority,

a HUD-funded complex.

The HUD secretary also toured the The Westminster Towers in Kenner, another senior housing complex that was hit by Hurricane Ida. Residents had to evacuate because on the damage.

"It isn't just what I saw here, just even from the airport. Certainly you can see the remnants of all the damage, and I'm just really excited about the fact that I can help," Secretary Fudge said.

Mayor Broome also took the opportunity to talk with the HUD secretary about increasing federal housing dollars for the Capital Region and making better use of that funding.

"Basically, the theme is how we can maximize the dollars we get from HUD to make an impact in the Baton Rouge community," Broome said

Mayor Broome and Secretary Fudge also met with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards at the New Orleans East Hospital to promote COVID vaccine efforts.