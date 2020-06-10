BR mayor holding news conference Friday to announce 'next steps' after George Floyd killing

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced her office will host a news conference Friday detailing "definitive next steps" for the city in the wake of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The announcement comes just day after the Baton Rouge Police Department said it would build on current policies to address the community's concerns over police brutality.

The department adopted new policies related to use of force after the shooting death of Alton Sterling in 2016. Policy changes made within the department in 2017 include the banning of chokeholds, adding de-escalation training to avoid violence, and stricter officer accountability.

Mayor Broome also met with protesters last week after multiple peacefull demonstrations along Siegen Lane.