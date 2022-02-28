BR firefighters use ropes, ladders to rescue driver trapped at bottom of canal

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters had to rescue a woman who was trapped in her car after it became partially submerged at the bottom of a canal Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the car rolled down a steep embankment along Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province and came to a rest upright in about a foot of water.

The woman inside the car was unable to remove herself from the vehicle, according to the department. Firefighters stacked multiple ladders to reach the bottom of the embankment and free the woman.

The crew then set up an operating rope system and loaded the victim into a stokes basket, allowing firefighters to haul her out of the canal.

The department said the woman was seriously hurt.