55°
Latest Weather Blog
BR drivers urged to use caution during Wednesday morning's Dense Fog Advisory
BATON ROUGE - Residents of the capital area are waking up to another day of fog.
Baton Rouge is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m., Wednesday.
For related traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly