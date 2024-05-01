AG discusses next steps in congressional map debacle

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, federal judges rejected the newly drawn congressional district map, saying Louisiana lawmakers relied too heavily on race when drawing up new boundaries. A bit of a 'Catch 22' considering race was the reason the original map was ordered to be redrawn in the first place.

"Our case is a really good example of a situation where you're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

The boundaries of the 6th District are important when it comes to determining who will be on the ballot this upcoming election cycle.

While the map being disputed right now paves the way for Black Democrat Senator Cleo Fields to win, the old map would likely keep current Republican Congressman Garret Graves.

Murrill says she and Governor Landry will fight for the new map.

"SB8 is the current law and that is the case we are defending right now and we will continue to defend that map and that law. That's my job."

To properly prepare for the November election, the Secretary of State's office has had a hard deadline of May 15 since this all began.

Murill says things will be clear soon.

"We will know that very shortly. Because of this May 15 deadline we're going to know in about two weeks"

Senator Fields, who navigated through a nearly identical ordeal in the '90s, is also positive the Supreme Court will have a decision by that deadline.

"The Supreme Court should take the matter up right away because Louisiana is out there with no plans whatsoever," he said.

Both say there will either be a stay issued by the Supreme Court—which means the current map will be in effect for this election, or not.