BR airport reportedly hit by cyberattack; flight operations unaffected
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport was reportedly hit by a cyberattack that affected its internal systems.
The airport confirmed its systems had experienced a "cyber event" and that its IT Department is working to rectify the affected systems. Reportedly, the only thing the attack hit was the airport's administration system.
Flight operations were not affected.
According to Baton Rouge-based DefCon225, the incident was part of a larger cyberattack by a ransomware group.
It was not immediately clear when the attack took place.
