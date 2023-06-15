92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BR airport reportedly hit by cyberattack; flight operations unaffected

2 hours 6 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, June 15 2023 Jun 15, 2023 June 15, 2023 11:04 AM June 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport was reportedly hit by a cyberattack that affected its internal systems. 

The airport confirmed its systems had experienced a "cyber event" and that its IT Department is working to rectify the affected systems. Reportedly, the only thing the attack hit was the airport's administration system. 

Flight operations were not affected.

According to Baton Rouge-based DefCon225, the incident was part of a larger cyberattack by a ransomware group. 

Trending News

It was not immediately clear when the attack took place. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days