BP plans to bring new solar power plant to Pointe Coupee Parish

VENTRESS - Oil giant BP is planning to build a 1,000-acre, $300 million solar power plant in Pointe Coupee Parish.

J.E Jumonville owns the sugar cane farm where BP wants to put the solar plant.

"The move is going green and clean" Jumonville said. "Apparently they are moving forward, because they spent a considerable amount of money doing research."

The proposal calls for up to 400 temporary construction jobs and could mean a big boost in tax dollars for the parish.

"It could millions of dollars in sales tax revenue as well as property tax revenue combined," Point Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said.

Thibaut and the Jumonville said they will require the plant be maintained, and the solar panels won't be seen from the highway.

In West Baton Rouge, residents complained similar plant there was not well maintained and that the panels shouldn't be visible from the highway.

The project is still in the permitting phase. But if all goes as planned, construction could begin late this year.