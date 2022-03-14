Boyfriend charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder after bodies of missing mom and 2-year-old son found Monday

BATON ROUGE - The boyfriend of a missing woman turned himself in Monday and police discovered two bodies amid a search for the 24-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son.

Kaylen Johnson's body was discovered around noon in a wooded area along Burbank Drive near Gardere Lane. Her son's body was found a short while later along Central Thruway, south of Frenchtown Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said both bodies appeared to have been discarded nearly a week ago.

Video captured by WBRZ showed Brynnen Murphy, Kaylen's boyfriend, being taken in for questioning around 5 p.m. According to police, Murphy told officers where the bodies were hidden.

Murphy was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, Murphy could face life in prison.

Watch WBRZ all afternoon - stream newscasts here

Click here to see video of Murphy being taken into custody

Law enforcement began searching for the mother and child over the weekend after family reported them missing. They said Kaylen, who is six months pregnant, had not been heard from since March 5.

"She told her friend that she had just made it home. She wanted to take a bath and get something to eat, and that was the last time anybody heard from her," said April Johnson, Kaylen's mother.

Kaylen lived in an apartment on Old Hammond Highway. After their disappearance, Kaylen's car was found abandoned at an apartment complex on Sherwood Meadow Drive.

The vehicle was locked and missing its license plate. It also appeared that someone else had been driving it.

"We looked inside, and the seat was all the way back. She's short. She can't drive like that, and she can't see. So she sits up under the steering wheel," said Tiara Johnson, Kaylen's sister.

Family members said Murphy, who lives near where the vehicle was found, was babysitting Kaden the day both disappeared.