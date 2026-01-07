Latest Weather Blog
Boosie asks to avoid prison time in federal gun case, report says
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Baton Rouge rapper Boosie has asked a federal judge in California to sentence him to probation and community service, rather than prison time, in his federal gun case, according to Complex.
Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested in San Diego in 2023 for felon in possession of a firearm after police found guns in his car during a traffic stop. Hatch pleaded guilty to the charge in late 2025.
Complex reported that on Monday, Hatch's lawyer filed a sentencing memorandum outlining her client's case to avoid prison time. The memorandum reportedly cites Hatch's difficult upbringing and calls the incident a "lapse in judgment" due to the fact that there were "no identifiable victims."
Trending News
Hatch's sentencing was moved from Nov. 21 last year to Friday, Jan. 9, according to Complex.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ's Mia Monet hosting 10th anniversary celebration of local Baton Rouge band...
-
Warner Bros rejects Paramount takeover again and tells shareholders to stick with...
-
Defendant in Madison Brooks rape case has trial date tentatively set for...
-
21-year-old man dead after crashing into trees along Walker North Road
-
Third suspect arrested in connection to December death of Southern student at...