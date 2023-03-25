Bond revoked for man who went on shooting spree in Livingston Parish, DA says

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A man wearing a ski mask and clad in body armor allegedly shot his neighbor before going on a bizarre crime spree across Livingston Parish Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the gunfire started around 4 p.m. along LA 16 in French Settlement.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 45-year-old Douglas Maurras, fired several shots at his neighbor, leaving him in critical condition. As of Thursday morning, that person was said to be stable in a hospital.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be identified described what he heard to WBRZ.

"I walked out my door, I went out to driveway and I heard 'bow bow bow.' It sounded like seven gun shots," the eyewitness said.

After shooting his neighbor, Maurras apparently drove north until he reached LA 42, where he shot at a parked work van. He then continued northeast on 42 until he reached Springfield, where investigators believe he followed someone to their home and then fired a single shot at them, missing the victim but hitting their house.

Maurras left the victim's property and was later captured on LA 444, south of Springfield. When deputies apprehended him, they found the mask and armor that he was reportedly wearing during the attacks.

No other injuries were reported.

It's still unclear why the gunman committed the crimes or whether the attacks were carried out at random.

"We believe Maurras to be the sole suspect & sole person responsible for all incidents," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.

Maurras was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, unlawful use or possession of body armor, and battery of a correctional employee.

His bond was initially set at $800,000, but a judge revoked his bond Friday at the request of the district attorney's office.