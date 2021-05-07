Bon Carre Community Vaccine Site to close Sunday in observance of Mother's Day

BATON ROUGE - Representatives with the Baton Rouge Mayor's Office say the Community Vaccine Site at Bon Carre will be closed Sunday, May 9 for Mother’s Day.

Beginning Tuesday, May 11, the following sites will operate Tuesday through Saturday.



Community Vaccine Site at Bon Carre

7306 Harry Drive

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



LSU Tiger Stadium South End Zone

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Mall of Louisiana

Main Entrance 1st Floor (old Williams Sonoma store)

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here for more information on vaccination locations in Louisiana.