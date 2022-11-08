Bomb threat to Jefferson Parish polling location prompts move

82°
Source: WWL-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence

KENNER - A bomb threat made to a school in Jefferson Parish being used as a polling location for Election Day called for the precinct to move completely, according to WWL-TV. 

The bomb threat was made to Kenner Discovery, a health sciences academy where polling was taking place. While there were no children at the school due to the campus being closed for voting, election officials chose to move the polling location to JJ Audubon Elementary School. 

It's unclear where the bomb threat came from.

