Bogalusa mayor pressing charges against city councilwoman for threats of gun violence during meeting

BOGALUSA - A city mayor is pressing charges against one of his councilwomen for reportedly threatening gun violence during a city meeting to discuss budget, according to WWL-TV.

"I have a double barrel shotgun, and both barrels are loaded," said councilwoman Penny Douglas during what was supposed to be a meeting to discuss a temporary budget freeze for the city.

Douglas was later escorted out of the meeting. Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong said he would be pressing charges, and that he would not tolerate threats of gun violence.

"This is not okay," Truong said. "We have a gun violence problem here in the city ... we're always trying to mentor the children and let them know that violence is never the answer."

Douglas was later allowed back into the meeting. Her office has not yet made a comment regarding Truong's legal action.