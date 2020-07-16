Body of teen who jumped into Amite River found Saturday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - The body of a 14-year-old who is believed to have drowned after jumping from a bridge into the Amite River was found Saturday morning.

The body was discovered around nine after a search the evening before was called off because of nightfall, rapid currents and debris in the Amite River.

The juvenile was not identified as of Saturday.

The teenager jumped from a railroad bridge near the Frenchtown Road Conservation area Friday around 3 p.m. and did not resurface, authorities said. The teenager was believed to be playing on the water when the accident happened and foul play was not suspected.

Family members told WBRZ, they believed the teenager was injured when he jumped from the bridge.

Multiple agencies were called to the area after they received reports of a possible drowning in the area of Frenchtown Road Friday. The search lasted for hours until it was called of Friday night.