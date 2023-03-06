Body of missing Georgia man found in Baton Rouge Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Authorities found the body of Nathan Millard, who went missing in downtown late last month, wrapped in plastic near a highway sometime Monday morning, sources told WBRZ.

The Baton Rouge Police Department later confirmed that Millard, 42, was found dead around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Chippewa Street. His cause of death was still unknown pending an autopsy.

The body was also said to be rolled up in a rug. Authorities said it appeared Millard had been dead for some time.

Millard, who is from Georgia, has been missing for over a week after he disappeared during a business trip. The search for Millard has escalated in recent days, with multiple volunteer search groups joining efforts to find him.

This is a developing story.