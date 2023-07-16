82°
Body of man reported missing in Livingston found
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The body of a man reported missing earlier this week has been found, sheriff's deputies said Thursday.
Jonathan Knight was last seen in the Holden area on January 28.
The body of the 31-year-old was found after he was reported missing, deputies said. Foul play is not suspected.
Previously, sheriff's deputies said his medical needs were reason for concern.
No other information was released.
