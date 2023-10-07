Body found week after deadly boating accident in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says the body of a second man killed in a violent boating accident last week was recovered in Bayou Sorrel Monday.

The sheriff's office confirmed Monday morning that the missing boater was recovered.

Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ four deckhands working on a large boat traveling down the Intracoastal Monday night decided to take off in a smaller boat and head to a nearby restaurant, Jack Miller's Landing.

After returning from Jack Miller's and getting into the smaller boat to head back to work, their vessel collided with a tugboat and all four men were thrown overboard.

The search for the missing individual began Monday night near the business on Belleview Drive in Plaquemine. The Coast Guard suspended the search for the missing man last Tuesday, about 20 hours after the crash.

Two of the victims managed to swim ashore after the collison.