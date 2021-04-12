Body camera video captured Port Allen officer tasing 67-year-old handcuffed suspect

PORT ALLEN – A Port Allen police officer was placed on leave and arrested after department body cameras recorded him tasing a 67-year-old who was handcuffed in custody last month.

Details of the situation were revealed when the Port Allen Police Department issued a news release Monday and WBRZ obtained the arrest report for the officer.

The city attorney for Port Allen said body camera video would not be released publicly, citing an ongoing criminal investigation and possible litigation later.

Nolan Dehon III, the officer, was charged with malfeasance and aggravated battery over the incident that happened March 27.

The police chief said in his statement, the victim claimed to have been "unnecessarily tased" and provided no other information.

Reports obtained by WBRZ show investigators were frank in their explanation, writing: “At the time of both drive stuns, the victim was detained and in custody with his hands handcuffed behind his back and the victim was properly sitting in the back of the Port Allen City Police unit.”

Later in their report, investigators noted: “[the detained suspect] was not refusing to get in the back of the unit, resisting commands from law enforcement. Nor was he being physically combative towards law enforcement.”

Dehon was charged after the police department conducted an investigation into the matter with the help of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The 67-year-old man was handcuffed and sitting in the back of a police car when he was tased.

According to the report, officers originally were responding to a complaint of a man breaking out the window of his sister’s house on Avenue C on March 27. After being ordered away from the home and placed in handcuffs, the man was left in the back of the police car.

Officer Dehon asked for the suspect to be removed from the police car. As officers discussed Dehon’s request, the suspect screamed “Help,” authorities wrote. As the situation unfolded, Dehon threatened the man with his taser and said, “scream again, go ahead, scream” and tased the suspect twice as he screamed.

Authorities wrote in the report, Officer Dehon said “you understand me,” after the second shock and the police car door closed and the suspect is transported to the police department where he was issued a ticket for disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

He was later taken to the hospital after complaining of injuries.