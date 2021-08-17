Bob Dylan denies sexual abuse claims made against him in lawsuit

Bob Dylan

NEW YORK CITY, New York - A woman is suing singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, claiming he sexually abused her 65 years ago when she was a child, according to BBC News.

The woman says when she was 12 years old the rock star, "exploited his status as a musician to provide [her] with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times."

According to her lawsuit, the abuse took place in 1965 at Dylan's apartment in New York's Chelsea Hotel.

The woman who filed the lawsuit is now 68 years old and choosing to remain anonymous, only identifying herself by the initials 'JC.'

Dylan, now 80, denies JC's claim. A spokesman from the singer's camp told reporters, "the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended".

The lawsuit was filed Friday at the New York Supreme Court under the state's Child Victims Act.

The claim was submitted one day before the closure of a temporary legal "look back window" in New York, which allowed historical abuse allegations to be filed.