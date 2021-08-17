92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bob Dylan denies sexual abuse claims made against him in lawsuit

4 hours 40 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, August 17 2021 Aug 17, 2021 August 17, 2021 9:20 AM August 17, 2021 in News
Source: BBC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Bob Dylan

NEW YORK CITY, New York - A woman is suing singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, claiming he sexually abused her 65 years ago when she was a child, according to BBC News.

The woman says when she was 12 years old the rock star, "exploited his status as a musician to provide [her] with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times."

According to her lawsuit, the abuse took place in 1965 at Dylan's apartment in New York's Chelsea Hotel.

The woman who filed the lawsuit is now 68 years old and choosing to remain anonymous, only identifying herself by the initials 'JC.'

Dylan, now 80, denies JC's claim. A spokesman from the singer's camp told reporters, "the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended".

The lawsuit was filed Friday at the New York Supreme Court under the state's Child Victims Act.

Trending News

The claim was submitted one day before the closure of a temporary legal "look back window" in New York, which allowed historical abuse allegations to be filed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days