Blue light bulbs out of stock at local businesses following police shooting

Many local stores say they have consistently become sold out of blue light bulbs, purchased by residents looking to honor the officers who died in the Baton Rouge police shooting.

"People everyday are looking for them since Mr. Matt's funeral," Charles Creed, an employee at a local hardware store said, referring to Matthew Gerald, one of the officers killed in the police ambush that also killed Montrell Jackson and Brad Garafola, and injured two other officers. "We haven't had them in about two weeks."

Logan Hyatt is a resident of Juban Parc, where Montrell Jackson lived. He is one of many homeowners honoring the officers, shining the blue light outside of his home at night. The idea started as a fundraiser that eventually grew.

"He was a very productive member of the neighborhood," Hyatt said. "He was the leader of the HOA association."

Hyatt said the lights and other memorials, including flowers, flags, pictures, and pinwheels, serve as a reminder of a devastating situation.

"When you come through at night, you see all the lights, and you remember what happened," Hyatt said.

People looking to purchase a blue light bulb may be out of luck for the next several days.

"All of our suppliers and distributers are out," Creed said. "They are definitely in high demand."

Hyatt said shining the light also allowed him to thank the heroes that watch over the area every day.

"I just wanted to show the support for all of the officers out there that put their life on the line," Hyatt said.