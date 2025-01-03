Blood Center asking for donations to restock hospital shelves after deadly Bourbon St. attack

HAMMOND - In addition to the 14 people killed, at least three dozen people were injured when a man in a speeding truck deliberately rammed into people walking on Bourbon Street.

Many of those injured needed blood when they got to hospitals.

The Blood Center is the primary supplier of blood to local hospitals throughout south Louisiana, the company has set up blood donation sites around New Orleans and in Hammond.

By Jan. 2, hundreds of people were donating their time and blood for those victims.

Medical Director Dr. Tim Peterson said those donations will largely restock the center's supply of blood. The center then sells that blood to hospitals.

"Many of the components we collect will go to those patients but of course we can guarantee what blood product goes to what patients, it all depends on their needs, their blood type and how much the physicians require," Peterson said.

In mass casualty events, Peterson said these donations are often used to replenish the supply that was used during the emergency.

“The turn out has been spectacular and with the long term storage, we can do up to 42 days for red cells, that need will be met along with plasma needs, it's just a replacement issue that we're doing now," Peterson said. "Any patient who needs blood is going to get priority, we will always get blood as needed to the patients."

The blood center tries to keep a 3-day supply of 1,200 to 1,400 pints of blood. These emergency donations will help fill up the shelves again.

"That's going to carry us through, at least hopefully carry us through our extended holiday season," Peterson said.

All blood types are needed, and the Blood Center is open Monday through Friday in both New Orleans and Hammond.