Blind, low-vision students able to experience solar eclipse through sound thanks to unique machine

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired is one of two places in the state with a unique tool to help the Blind and Low Vision community to experience the eclipse in a different way.

The school has a LightSound device: a solar eclipse sonification tool that coverts light intensity data to sound.

As the light from the sun dims due to the eclipse, the LightSound device will change the sound that it outputs, and then shift back to the original note once totality is complete. The device will be connected to a speaker and project to the group of BLV students.

You can join in on the LightSound experience by following the school's eclipse streaming event here.