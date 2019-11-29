68°
BLACK FRIDAY: Shop and swipe at Tanger Outlets

GONZALES - Shoppers are driving from near and far to make it to Tanger Outlets to get in on the already discounted merchandise of major retailers.

Tanger opened up at midnight on Black Friday, and so did Starbucks to accommodate the shoppers who needed a caffeine and sugar rush to keep pushing though.

Popular places News2's Rae'ven Jackson discovered on 2une In, are stores like Michael Kors, Nike, Under Armour and Bath & Body Works.

Coverage continues all morning and afternoon on WBRZ of stores filled with people who want to get in on the deals Black Friday has to offer.

 

