Bird damages Entergy equipment, knocks out power for thousands in New Orleans

Wednesday, March 09 2022
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Nearly 10,000 Entergy customers lost power across New Orleans Wednesday morning after a bird reportedly damaged vital electrical equipment.

WWL-TV reported about 9,800 Entergy customers were without power around 9:30 a.m., including parts of the city's Central Business District.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates that a bird may have been the cause of the outage," a statement from the company said. "We hope to have estimated times of restoration shortly."

Power was restored to a majority of the affected customers by around noon. 

