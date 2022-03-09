58°
Bird damages Entergy equipment, knocks out power for thousands in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Nearly 10,000 Entergy customers lost power across New Orleans Wednesday morning after a bird reportedly damaged vital electrical equipment.
WWL-TV reported about 9,800 Entergy customers were without power around 9:30 a.m., including parts of the city's Central Business District.
"Our preliminary investigation indicates that a bird may have been the cause of the outage," a statement from the company said. "We hope to have estimated times of restoration shortly."
Power was restored to a majority of the affected customers by around noon.
