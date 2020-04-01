Biloxi sets curfew to stop the spread of COVID-19, cites proximity to New Orleans

MISSISSIPPI - The city of Biloxi is setting a curfew to keep more people indoors in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to WWL, the curfew is set to begin April 2nd and will run indefinitely. The goverment is prohibiting anyone from being out in public in Biloxi from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m every night with the exception of essential workers.

Biloxi's mayor specifically pointed out the city's proximity to New Orleans, an area heavily impacted by COVID-19, as the reason for authorizing the curfew, saying more than 25% of Louisiana's cases are from New Orleans.

Mississippi has more than 900 cases reported and 20 deaths as of Tuesday. Louisiana has more than 5,200 cases and 239 deaths.

Both states have shut down what has been deemed non essential businesses such as hair salons.

So far, no city in Louisiana has established a curfew.