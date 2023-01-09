60°
Bills' Damar Hamlin discharged from Cincinnati hospital, returning home to Buffalo

3 hours 9 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, January 09 2023 Jan 9, 2023 January 09, 2023 2:08 PM January 09, 2023 in News
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Buffalo Bills

CINCINNATI - A week after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a live Monday Night Football broadcast, the Bills safety has finally been cleared to return home. 

The University of Cincinnati Health reported Monday that Hamlin was discharged from the hospital and was heading back to Buffalo.

In his first tweet since being released, Hamlin said he was amazed by the collective response from fans across the country and said it was the "same love that I plan to put back into the world."

One week ago, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. Paramedics spent several minutes performing CPR on the field and moved him to a Cincinnati hospital that night.

The game was suspended and the NFL ultimately decided it would not be finished before the end of the regular season, triggering an unprecedented scenario for the league as it determined playoff seeding without finishing its full slate of games. 

