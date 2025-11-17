Latest Weather Blog
Billionaires Eat First highlights the consequences of SNAP benefit cuts
BATON ROUGE - State representatives met at the capital on Monday to launch Billionaires Eat First, a national awareness effort by Unrig Our Economy to highlight the consequences of SNAP benefit cuts for low-income families.
The campaign aims to expose how congressional republicans slashed food assistance for millions of Americans.
"It is not a democratic program, it is a Louisiana program, it is an American program. Nobody at that grocery store asked people for their party identification. They just want to make sure that people have enough food to eat. That's what this program does," Executive Director of Invest Louisiana Jan Moller said.
The event featured striking visual displays, including trucks filled with 60,000 meals donated to local food banks.
Billionaires Eat First encourages Americans in communities affected by the government shutdown to speak out for those struggling to put meals on the table.
