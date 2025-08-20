Bill would limit last-minute raises from outgoing governors

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's lawmakers want more say over a governor's ability to dole out last-minute pay raises.



A bill by Republican Sen. Gerald Long requires the joint House and Senate budget committee to approve executive branch salary increases during the last 90 days of a governor's term.



The measure would only affect political appointees known as unclassified workers. It wouldn't affect rank-and-file employees, known as classified employees, who are governed by civil service guidelines.



Long's bill is a response to millions in raises given out by former Gov. Bobby Jindal's cabinet secretaries only days or weeks before they exited office in January.



The Senate gave final legislative passage to the bill with a 35-3 vote this week. It goes next to Gov. John Bel Edwards.