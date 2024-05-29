Bill removing meal break requirement for teenage workers granted final passage, awaits Landry's signature

BATON ROUGE — The State House of Representatives gave final passage Wednesday to a bill that would eliminate the regulation requiring employers to give teenagers at least a 20-minute meal break if they work at least five hours.

HB156 received 63 yea votes and 28 nay votes in the final House vote. It passed with 26 yeas and 11 nays in the Senate.

The House also agreed to changes the Senate made to have the bill’s newly changed policy only apply to 16 and 17-year-old workers.

The bill's author, Republican Roger Wilder III, owns 19 Smoothie King franchises, including multiple in his home district, Denham Springs.

HB156 will now go to the governor’s desk. This legislative session, which has been going since March, ends June 3.