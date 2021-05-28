Bill Cosby denied parole after refusing sex offender therapy program

An award-winning actor and comedian who was convicted of multiple sex offenses in 2018 has been denied parole after failing to complete a series of therapy programs for sexually violent predators.

According to CNN, 83-year-old Bill Cosby is currently serving a 3-to-10-year sentence at a prison outside Philadelphia for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004.

After the disgraced actor requested parole, the Pennsylvania Parole Board issued a letter that explained its denial of his request.

The letter said Cosby must "participate in and complete additional institutional programs" and cited Cosby's "failure to develop a parole release plan" as well as a "negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections" as factors that contributed to the Board's decision.

The letter added that at Cosby's next interview with the board, it will review and consider whether he has successfully participated in and completed a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention.

The actor continues to deny the accusations against him and his representatives indicate that he continues to hope for a new trial.

According to CNN, last December, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments regarding an appeal filed by Cosby's legal team to overturn the conviction, and a ruling on the appeal has yet to be made.