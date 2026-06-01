Bill aimed at protecting teachers from student attacks goes to Gov. Jeff Landry for final approval

BATON ROUGE — A bill aimed at protecting teachers from student attacks has been sent to Gov. Jeff Landry's desk for final approval.

Created by Rep. Candace Newell, House Bill 283, also known as the Teacher Shield Act, would require schools to place students who assault teachers, employees or other students in an alternative school setting.

Under the bill, students accused of assault would be recommended for expulsion from their current school, while school employees would be entitled to sick and personal leave in the event that they are injured by a student.

The bill states that sick leave can be used for medical treatment, psychological treatment and physical rehabilitation.