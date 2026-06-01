City of Zachary leasing out historic Old Town Hall and Train Depot for retail use

ZACHARY — The City of Zachary announced on Monday that it is attempting to lease out the historic Zachary Old Town Hall and the historic Zachary Train Depot for retail use.

According to the city, the old town hall, located at the corner of Florida Street and Virginia Street in downtown Zachary, and the train depot, located at the corner of Main Street and Central Street, have a proposed lease term of at least two years.

Those interested must submit written proposals to Zachary City Hall no later than June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Prospective tenants can schedule a tour of the property from June 1 to June 30, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., from Monday through Thursday.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact 225-654-0287.