$$$ Big College Basketball Matchups in the SEC! $$$

By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton have the best bets for the biggest college basketball and NHL matchups! 

Saturday

College Basketball:

LSU @ South Carolina: South Carolina -6.5

Texas A&M @ Alabama: Alabama -9.5

Marquette @ UCONN: UCONN -7.5

NHL:

Los Angeles Kings @ Boston Bruins: Kings ML

Florida Panthers @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Lightning ML

Philadelphia Flyers @ New Jersey Devils: Flyers ML

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

