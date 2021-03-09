Biden approves federal aid request for Louisiana after winter storm

BATON ROUGE - Those impacted by last month's winter weather may now be eligible to receive federal aid through FEMA.

President Joe Biden's staff announced Tuesday that the White House approved Governor John Bel Edwards' major disaster request, weeks after the winter storm that swept through southeast Louisiana Feb. 15. The ice storm temporarily shut down several major roadways and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people across the state for several days.

Parishes covered in the request include Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.

The federal funding can come in the form of grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Funding is also available to eligible local governments and certain private non-profit organizations.