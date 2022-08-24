77°
Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Perkins Road early Wednesday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Perkins Road early Wednesday morning. 

Around 6:15 a.m., the bicyclist was reportedly hit by while riding in the main roadway near Meadow Park Avenue. Authorities say EMS were on scene. 

Authorities say their injuries were minor. 

