73°
Latest Weather Blog
Bicyclist reportedly struck, killed on LA-1 early Friday morning
PLAQUEMINE - A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash on LA-1 early Friday morning.
Sources say the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday on LA-1 at Belleview Drive, near the Plaquemine-Sunshine Ferry westbank landing.
The identity of the bicyclist was not immediately clear.
One lane of LA-1 was shut down while law enforcement responded to the crash. The roadway was fully reopened shortly after 7 a.m..
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bicyclist reportedly struck, killed on LA-1 early Friday morning
-
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen Feb. 13
-
Garret Graves says he's feeling pressure to run for governor, still won't...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Livingston Parish Council unanimously passes resolution to become gun sanctuary
Sports Video
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65