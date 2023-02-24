73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bicyclist reportedly struck, killed on LA-1 early Friday morning

3 hours 16 minutes ago Friday, February 24 2023 Feb 24, 2023 February 24, 2023 5:37 AM February 24, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash on LA-1 early Friday morning. 

Sources say the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday on LA-1 at Belleview Drive, near the Plaquemine-Sunshine Ferry westbank landing. 

The identity of the bicyclist was not immediately clear. 

One lane of LA-1 was shut down while law enforcement responded to the crash. The roadway was fully reopened shortly after 7 a.m..

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days