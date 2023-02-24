Bicyclist reportedly struck, killed on LA-1 early Friday morning

PLAQUEMINE - A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash on LA-1 early Friday morning.

Sources say the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday on LA-1 at Belleview Drive, near the Plaquemine-Sunshine Ferry westbank landing.

The identity of the bicyclist was not immediately clear.

One lane of LA-1 was shut down while law enforcement responded to the crash. The roadway was fully reopened shortly after 7 a.m..

This is a developing story.