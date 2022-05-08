Latest Weather Blog
Bicyclist killed in East Feliciana hit and run; police searching for driver, suspected vehicle
SLAUGHTER - Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in East Feliciana Parish late Friday night.
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect vehicle, described as a light silver 2007-2013 GMC Sierra. The pickup truck has a black aftermarket ranch style front bumper and black rims.
The truck was last seen pulling a 10-12 foot single axle utility trailer heading north on LA 19 towards Ethel, then east on LA 412, troopers say.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Zachary-Slaughter Highway near the parish line. Louisiana State Police said the victim, 46-year-old Michael Moredock of Shreveport, was riding in the righthand side of the northbound lane when he was struck from behind.
Moredock was thrown from his bike in the wreck and landed in a grassy area along the highway. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, police said.
State Police said officers are still looking for the driver responsible.
Anyone with information on that person's identity or the vehicle involved should contact authorities at (225)754-8500.
